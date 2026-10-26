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Homegrown Music Podcast

Lisa Moscatiello with Rosie Shipley

Published October 26, 2026 at 9:36 AM EDT

Homegrown Music Podcast #37
Lisa Moscatiello & Rosie Shipley
(December 2004)

  1.  Come Away with Me (Tom Paxton) 3:42
  2.  Roros (Trad. Finnish) 4:12
  3.  Of All These Airts (Trad. Scottish) 4:12
  4.  The Homecoming (Trad.) * 3:34
  5.  Miner Boy (Tom Flannery) 3:16
  6.  Down the Broom (Trad.) * 4:12
  7.  One April Morning (Trad.) 2:51
  8.  The Contradiction * 3:17
  9.  Lass of Glenshee (Trad.) 4:16

Total of tracks 1-9: 32:34

Lisa Moscatiello: guitar and vocal
Rosie Shipley: fiddle

Produced and Engineered by
George Graham

Recorded October 28, 2004
Mixed December 8, 2004
Digitally Edited (pc) & Mastered December 11, 2004

Homegrown Music Podcast