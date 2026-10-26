Lisa Moscatiello with Rosie Shipley
Homegrown Music Podcast #37
Lisa Moscatiello & Rosie Shipley
(December 2004)
- Come Away with Me (Tom Paxton) 3:42
- Roros (Trad. Finnish) 4:12
- Of All These Airts (Trad. Scottish) 4:12
- The Homecoming (Trad.) * 3:34
- Miner Boy (Tom Flannery) 3:16
- Down the Broom (Trad.) * 4:12
- One April Morning (Trad.) 2:51
- The Contradiction * 3:17
- Lass of Glenshee (Trad.) 4:16
Total of tracks 1-9: 32:34
Lisa Moscatiello: guitar and vocal
Rosie Shipley: fiddle
Produced and Engineered by
George Graham
Recorded October 28, 2004
Mixed December 8, 2004
Digitally Edited (pc) & Mastered December 11, 2004