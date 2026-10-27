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Homegrown Music Podcast

OTiS

Published October 27, 2026 at 9:34 AM EDT

They released one album and went their separate ways not long after this 2012 session. This Homegrown Music segment features the only official recordings of several of their original songs.

  1.  Whatever It Is * 4:30
  2.  Jealousy * 4:41
  3.  Making Love Easy 5:15
  4.  The Heat * 3:38
  5.  A New Addiction 5:03
  6.  Stuck 5:20
  7.  Bump 4:08
  8.  Oh Ah * 6:43
  9.  Automatic People 3:46

Tracks 1-9: 43:39

(*) tracks new non-album material

(All compositions by the OTiS Band)
Craig Alan Schoenbaum: guitar, lead vocals
Justin Etheredge: keyboards, backing vocals
Theo Moore: percussion, backing vocals
Dave Lowenthal: bass
Dominick Magnotta: drums
Joe Scattassa: trombone, horn arrangements
Atushi Oushi: tenor sax

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Recorded August 9, 2012
Mixed September 6 and 9 (*), 2012
Digitally Edited September 10, 2012

Homegrown Music Podcast