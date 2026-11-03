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Homegrown Music Podcast

Zach Sprowls & Trio

Published November 3, 2026 at 9:29 AM EST

Scranton pianist and composer Zach Sprowls is heard in this set of appealing original instrumental compositions with a classical string trio, recorded in January 2024.

  1. Something New 4:40
  2. Shiver 4:49
  3. I Thought I Knew 4:12
  4. In Between 3:17
  5. In My Last Remembrance 3:05
  6. All Beginnings Are Hard 3:25
  7. Waylaid 4:03
  8. The Death of What Was (solo piano) 4:05
  9. Everything Inside 4:22

Total time: 36:17

(All Compositions by Zach Sprowls)

Zach Sprowls: piano

Leah Valenches: violin

Juliet Valenches: viola

Peter Brubaker: cello

Produced and Engineered by George Graham

Recorded January 24, 2025

Mixed February 22, 2024

Digitally Edited February 24, 2024

Homegrown Music Podcast