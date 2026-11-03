Zach Sprowls & Trio
Scranton pianist and composer Zach Sprowls is heard in this set of appealing original instrumental compositions with a classical string trio, recorded in January 2024.
- Something New 4:40
- Shiver 4:49
- I Thought I Knew 4:12
- In Between 3:17
- In My Last Remembrance 3:05
- All Beginnings Are Hard 3:25
- Waylaid 4:03
- The Death of What Was (solo piano) 4:05
- Everything Inside 4:22
Total time: 36:17
(All Compositions by Zach Sprowls)
Zach Sprowls: piano
Leah Valenches: violin
Juliet Valenches: viola
Peter Brubaker: cello
Produced and Engineered by George Graham
Recorded January 24, 2025
Mixed February 22, 2024
Digitally Edited February 24, 2024