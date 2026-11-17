Mike Miz Band
Versailte guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Mike Mizwinski has had been performing professionally since age 15 in everything from bluegrass to progressive rock. Now based in Nashville, Mike and his band recorded this session in 2012 and features folk-influenced original songs.
- The Lights 4:28
- Pine Grove Stomp 4:01
- Hymnalaya (instrumental) 2:46
- The Brakes 6:21
- Canyon Echo Glow 3:11
- Slow You Go 3:54
- Pen-Y-Bryn Road 3:15
Total time: 28:23
(Compositions by Mike Mizwinski)
Mike Mizwinski: acoustic and electric guitar, vocals
Justin Mazer: guitar
Matt Gabriel: bass
Matt Kester: drums
Produced and Engineered by George Graham
Recorded September 24, 2012
Mixed November 14, 2012
Digitally Edited November 24, 2012