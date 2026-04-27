NEWS VOICES: Rural health leaders wary of shortfalls despite Rural Health Transformation funds

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

Pennsylvania received $193 million this year from the federal government’s Rural Health Transformation Program - but state health leaders worry that money won’t be enough to fill the financial gaps rural health systems already face.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and healthcare reporter Lydia McFarlane discuss what leaders think Pennsylvania needs and what the state is doing with the money it’s getting.

Their conversation also aired on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below: