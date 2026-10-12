NEWS VOICES: Susquehanna County razes old jail, looks to reuse property

NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

Last month, the Susquehanna County Correctional Facility was demolished. County officials hope new programs for formerly incarcerated people will take its place. WVIA’s Roger DuPuis has been covering the prison’s closure and next steps.

This conversation also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below, and subscribe to WVIA News on Youtube.