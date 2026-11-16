NEWS VOICES





Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of WVIA News talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we learned in recent stories we are working on or other events dominating the headlines.

It’s not very often that we are able to get a sense of what goes on inside a prison. At SCI Coal Twp., two inmate-run philanthropic groups are hoping to create change from within. WVIA’s Roger DuPuis recently spent some time with those inmates for a WVIA News special report.

This conversation also aired during Morning Edition on WVIA Radio. Watch and listen below, and subscribe to WVIA News on Youtube for more.