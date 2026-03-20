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Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: Area basketball teams make state title games, Penn State women's hockey to play in Frozen Four

By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published March 20, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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This week, Sarah and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about Old Forge boys and Holy Redeemer girls basketball teams, who made it to the state championship games.

They also discuss women's hockey, including Penn State women playing in the Frozen Four and Wilkes University advancing in the NCAA tournament, and what the future may hold for Scranton native and Siena men's basketball coach Gerry McNamara, who led the team to its first NCAA tournament berth since 2010.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube channel.

Sports Voices
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.<br/><br/>You can email Sarah at <a href="mailto:sarahhall@wvia.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-550c-dde0-abe7-7d8e5cc30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1708120562286,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1708120562286,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;sarahhall@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:sarahhall@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3eb-de6a-afff-b7ff468e0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3eb-de6a-afff-b7ff468e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">sarahhall@wvia.org</a>
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News