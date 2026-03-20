SPORTS VOICES: Area basketball teams make state title games, Penn State women's hockey to play in Frozen Four

This week, Sarah and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about Old Forge boys and Holy Redeemer girls basketball teams, who made it to the state championship games.

They also discuss women's hockey, including Penn State women playing in the Frozen Four and Wilkes University advancing in the NCAA tournament, and what the future may hold for Scranton native and Siena men's basketball coach Gerry McNamara, who led the team to its first NCAA tournament berth since 2010.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube channel.