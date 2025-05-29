Battling truancy with Dungeons and Dragons

We're off to defend a castle with the Dungeons and Dragons club at a Luzerne County school - the club is one way educators there are trying to increase school attendance.

We'll learn how cuts to USAID have impacted researchers at the University of Pennsylvania.

And U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser was in Schuylkill County this week. The Luzerne County Republican defended proposed Medicaid cuts and tariffs imposed by President Trump during a Tuesday luncheon with business leaders.