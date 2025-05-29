100 WVIA Way
Copyright © 2025 WVIA
UP TO DATE

Battling truancy with Dungeons and Dragons

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 29, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
We're off to defend a castle with the Dungeons and Dragons club at a Luzerne County school - the club is one way educators there are trying to increase school attendance.

We'll learn how cuts to USAID have impacted researchers at the University of Pennsylvania.

And U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser was in Schuylkill County this week. The Luzerne County Republican defended proposed Medicaid cuts and tariffs imposed by President Trump during a Tuesday luncheon with business leaders.

Tags
UP TO DATE Hanover Area School DistrictDungeons and DragonsLuzerne CountyDan MeuserSchuylkill Chamber of CommerceSchuylkill County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
