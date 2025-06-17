'No Kings' rallies in NEPA, Keystone Mission to downsize shelters

Thousands take to the streets for 'No Kings Day' rallies in Northeast, Northcentral Pennsylvania

Rallies in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre drew over a thousand people between them to march during what activist groups dubbed “No Kings Day,” organizers said. Rallies were held Saturday in response to the military parade requested by President Donald Trump. The parade was to honor the Army’s 250th anniversary.

Keystone Mission to close two centers in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, reduce staff

Keystone Mission, an organization serving people experiencing homelessness in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, will close its Innovation Centers in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.

That’s according to interim executive director Justin Behrens.

Behrens said multiple factors like a 42 percent decrease in donations and increased staffing cost led to the decision by the organization’s board.