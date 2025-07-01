Rural health leaders, Pa. Health Secretary sound alarm on proposed Medicaid cuts

Pa. Health Secretary, local leaders sound alarm on proposed Medicaid cuts during Wayne County visit

The proposed federal budget in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" would drastically change Medicaid. Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen joined rural health leaders in Wayne County to talk about the impacts of those changes.

