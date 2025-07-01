100 WVIA Way
Rural health leaders, Pa. Health Secretary sound alarm on proposed Medicaid cuts

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Pa. Health Secretary, local leaders sound alarm on proposed Medicaid cuts during Wayne County visit

The proposed federal budget in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" would drastically change Medicaid. Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen joined rural health leaders in Wayne County to talk about the impacts of those changes.

Rural school districts struggle to cover costs as Pa. funding fails to keep pace

Take a deeper look at education funding in Pennsylvania - particularly funding for rural school districts - with the latest News Voices.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
