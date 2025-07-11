Comcast, Scranton nonprofit, give away laptops to increase digital literacy

Free laptops and a grant: Comcast supports NEPA nonprofit Outreach and the people it serves

Leaders from the Scranton nonprofit say the 35 laptops will help increase digital literacy for the people they serve.

San Francisco company plans to build hydrogen fuel storage tanks in Lycoming County

The Verne Inc. plant in Muncy is expected to create at least 61 jobs and should be up and running within nine months, officials said.

Looking for something to do? Try a concert in a barn this weekend

In this week's Haley's Happy Hour, WVIA's Haley O'Brien has the details on the Polka Party at Old Carter Barn.