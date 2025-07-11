100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOW IS A CRITICAL TIME TO ACT. The Senate is voting to eliminate Public Media funding.
UP TO DATE

Comcast, Scranton nonprofit, give away laptops to increase digital literacy

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Free laptops and a grant: Comcast supports NEPA nonprofit Outreach and the people it serves

Leaders from the Scranton nonprofit say the 35 laptops will help increase digital literacy for the people they serve.

San Francisco company plans to build hydrogen fuel storage tanks in Lycoming County

The Verne Inc. plant in Muncy is expected to create at least 61 jobs and should be up and running within nine months, officials said.

Looking for something to do? Try a concert in a barn this weekend

In this week's Haley's Happy Hour, WVIA's Haley O'Brien has the details on the Polka Party at Old Carter Barn.

Tags
UP TO DATE Old Carter BarnTunkhannockLycoming CountyVerne Inc.Lackawanna CountyScrantonOutreach – Center for Community ResourcesComcast
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News