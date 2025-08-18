Shapiro discusses proposed hospital sales in Nanticoke

Shapiro in Nanticoke says sale of Wilkes-Barre, Scranton hospitals remains under close state review

Gov. Josh Shapiro was in Nanticoke on Friday to talk about job training and other topics.

The governor addressed questions about the proposal to sell three local hospitals to a private foundation.

‘Tiny Home Village’ gives shelter dogs spacious digs at animal sanctuary in Bradford County

The Animal Care Sanctuary’s 16 miniature houses are complete with air conditioning and heating units.

The ‘Tiny Home Village’ for dogs in East Smithfield, Bradford County officially opened on Aug. 5, and features two rows of blue ‘houses’ that can fit about two people standing.

Clairton locals share reactions to explosion at US Steel plant

The explosion at the US Steel Clairton plant near Pittsburgh last week killed two workers, but it touched the lives of thousands who live nearby.

The blast was heard as far as two miles away. The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier went to Clairton to see the local reaction to the accident.