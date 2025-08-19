100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Pa. Treasurer Stacy Garrity running for governor

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 19, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
It's Tuesday, Aug. 19. Let's get you up to date.

Republican Pa. Treasurer Stacy Garrity jumps into governor race, hopes to challenge Gov. Josh Shapiro

So far, Garrity is the only well-known Republican to announce a candidacy, but state Sen. Doug Mastriano recently re-established Doug4Gov.com, his gubernatorial campaign website.

Lackawanna County filmmaker’s 5th ‘Hell House’ film to premiere this week in regional theaters

If the approaching end of summer has you looking forward to Halloween, a Lackawanna County filmmaker has a treat for you.

He created a horror movie franchise, and this week, he will see his work in theaters for the first time. The 5th "Hell House" film was made in Northeast Pa.

Gov. Josh Shapiro Stacy Garrity Stephen Cognetti Dickson City Lehighton Carbon County Scranton Carbondale Doug Mastriano
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
