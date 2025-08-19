Pa. Treasurer Stacy Garrity running for governor

It's Tuesday, Aug. 19. Let's get you up to date.

Republican Pa. Treasurer Stacy Garrity jumps into governor race, hopes to challenge Gov. Josh Shapiro

So far, Garrity is the only well-known Republican to announce a candidacy, but state Sen. Doug Mastriano recently re-established Doug4Gov.com, his gubernatorial campaign website.

Lackawanna County filmmaker’s 5th ‘Hell House’ film to premiere this week in regional theaters

If the approaching end of summer has you looking forward to Halloween, a Lackawanna County filmmaker has a treat for you.

He created a horror movie franchise, and this week, he will see his work in theaters for the first time. The 5th "Hell House" film was made in Northeast Pa.