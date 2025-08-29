How to talk to children about gun violence after Minnesota school shooting

NEPA experts offer advice on talking gun violence with children in wake of Minnesota shooting

A shooting at a Minnesota Catholic school Wednesday left two children dead and 17 others injured.

This latest school shooting is dominating headlines and parents’ fears as Pennsylvania students head back to school. Mental health experts from the region offer insight on how to talk to children about gun violence.

Scranton celebrates Italian heritage with La Festa Italiana

In this week's edition of Haley's Happy Hour, Chris DiMattio, president and chairman of La Festa Italiana, shares details about the food, entertainment and history of the event.

Find details and more weekend events in the latest Eventful.