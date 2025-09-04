E-bikes, e-scooters cause headaches for trail operators and police

Officials stress safety and courtesy as e-bikes and scooters multiply across NEPA

Somewhere between a regular analog bicycle and a motorcycle is an e-bike. There’s also e-scooters.

Both are equipped with a battery and a small electric motor to boost riders forward for a variety of reasons. They’re causing headaches for trail operators and local police alike.

Lackawanna County seeks emergency court ruling to temporarily block replacement for ex-Commissioner Matt McGloin

Lackawanna County asked the state Supreme Court on Wednesday to temporarily block county judges from appointing a replacement for former Commissioner Matt McGloin.

The county and Commissioner Bill Gaughan asked the state’s highest court for an emergency order barring the appointment until the court rules on their appeal of lower court rulings related to McGloin’s replacement.

It's yet another twist in the six-month saga to replace McGloin.

Shapiro, Garrity strike different notes on National Guard deployments as Trump expands reach

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says his administration is prepared if President Donald Trump sends the National Guard to the state.

