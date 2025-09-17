100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Lackawanna County Democrats try again to block special election for commissioner

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Lackawanna County Democrats again seek to block special election for county commissioner

The Lackawanna County Democratic Party wants a state appeals court to block a special election to replace ex-County Commissioner Matt McGloin.

The party served notice of its appeal to the state Commonwealth Court on Monday. The party will argue the county Court of Common Pleas ruled incorrectly last week by refusing to at least temporarily block the Nov. 4 special election by issuing a preliminary injunction.

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro condemns political violence, and criticizes President Donald Trump

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro was in Pittsburgh Tuesday, speaking at the Eradicate Hate Global Summit.

Shapiro says President Donald Trump and his allies are making partisan claims about who is responsible for political violence in America.

Harvesting summer crops and planting fall assortment at the Garden of Giving in Monroe County

Temperatures have cooled down a little bit, but that doesn't mean gardening season is over.

For the latest Plant People feature, WVIA’s Haley O'Brien visits the Garden of Giving in Saylorsburg, Monroe County to see what they planted this month.

Lackawanna County Matt McGloin Lackawanna County Commissioners Gov. Josh Shapiro Donald Trump Monroe County Saylorsburg
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
