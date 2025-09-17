Lackawanna County Democrats try again to block special election for commissioner

Lackawanna County Democrats again seek to block special election for county commissioner

The Lackawanna County Democratic Party wants a state appeals court to block a special election to replace ex-County Commissioner Matt McGloin.

The party served notice of its appeal to the state Commonwealth Court on Monday. The party will argue the county Court of Common Pleas ruled incorrectly last week by refusing to at least temporarily block the Nov. 4 special election by issuing a preliminary injunction.

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro condemns political violence, and criticizes President Donald Trump

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro was in Pittsburgh Tuesday, speaking at the Eradicate Hate Global Summit.

Shapiro says President Donald Trump and his allies are making partisan claims about who is responsible for political violence in America.

Harvesting summer crops and planting fall assortment at the Garden of Giving in Monroe County

Temperatures have cooled down a little bit, but that doesn't mean gardening season is over.

For the latest Plant People feature, WVIA’s Haley O'Brien visits the Garden of Giving in Saylorsburg, Monroe County to see what they planted this month.