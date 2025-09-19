Trump admin. threatens food-stamp funding if Pa. doesn't share personal data

Trump admin. threatens to withhold $460M in food-stamp funding if Pa. doesn't share personal data

The Trump administration has given a “final warning” to Pennsylvania officials: either share personal data on food-stamp recipients or immediately lose millions of dollars for food assistance.

Police identify suspect in fatal York County shooting of police officers

Law enforcement officials provided more details Thursday about Wednesday’s killing of 3 police officers in southern York County.

Officials say the shooter was 24-year-old Matthew J. Ruth, who police had attempted to serve with a warrant for stalking and harassing an ex-girlfriend. Ruth was not at his home, but was inside his ex’s residence, where police say he opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.