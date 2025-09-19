100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Trump admin. threatens food-stamp funding if Pa. doesn't share personal data

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 19, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Trump admin. threatens to withhold $460M in food-stamp funding if Pa. doesn't share personal data

The Trump administration has given a “final warning” to Pennsylvania officials: either share personal data on food-stamp recipients or immediately lose millions of dollars for food assistance.

Police identify suspect in fatal York County shooting of police officers

Law enforcement officials provided more details Thursday about Wednesday’s killing of 3 police officers in southern York County.

Officials say the shooter was 24-year-old Matthew J. Ruth, who police had attempted to serve with a warrant for stalking and harassing an ex-girlfriend. Ruth was not at his home, but was inside his ex’s residence, where police say he opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

Tags
UP TO DATE Donald TrumpFood StampsYork County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News