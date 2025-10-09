100 WVIA Way
Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved.
UP TO DATE

State blames Luzerne County for sending some voters two mail-in ballots

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
In Lackawanna County visit, governor rips state Senate for failing to adopt budget

Wednesday was the 100th day of the state budget impasse, and Gov. Josh Shapiro had a lot to say about who’s to blame.

He was in Lackawanna County on Wednesday.

State says Luzerne County to blame for 31 voters receiving two mail-in ballots

The state department that oversees elections is contradicting Luzerne County officials and blames the county for sending 31 voters two mail-in ballots for the Nov. 4 election.

County officials on Tuesday blamed the registry for mistakenly producing two mail-in ballots for 31 voters, and immediately cancelled the extra ballots.

UP TO DATE Luzerne CountyPennsylvania SenatePennsylvania Budget ImpasseGov. Josh ShapiroLuzerne County Board of Elections and RegistrationLackawanna County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
