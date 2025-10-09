State blames Luzerne County for sending some voters two mail-in ballots
In Lackawanna County visit, governor rips state Senate for failing to adopt budget
Wednesday was the 100th day of the state budget impasse, and Gov. Josh Shapiro had a lot to say about who’s to blame.
He was in Lackawanna County on Wednesday.
State says Luzerne County to blame for 31 voters receiving two mail-in ballots
The state department that oversees elections is contradicting Luzerne County officials and blames the county for sending 31 voters two mail-in ballots for the Nov. 4 election.
County officials on Tuesday blamed the registry for mistakenly producing two mail-in ballots for 31 voters, and immediately cancelled the extra ballots.