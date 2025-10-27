Tenor Health signs purchase agreement with CHS for Wilkes-Barre, Scranton hospitals

It's October 27, 2025.

Purchase agreement signed for three NEPA hospitals

Tenor Health and Commonwealth Health System signed a purchase agreement for Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton.

U.N. founding celebrated in Scranton

The United Nations Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania celebrated the United Nations’ founding anniversary on Friday in Scranton.

Clock's ticking on ACA tax credit extension

Pennsylvania’s health insurance marketplace leader sounds the alarm on the potential expiration of health care subsidies.

Horror book recommendations just in time for Halloween

And, readers recommend horror books ahead of Halloween in this week's edition of Bookmarks.