UP TO DATE

Tenor Health signs purchase agreement with CHS for Wilkes-Barre, Scranton hospitals

By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published October 27, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Lydia McFarlane
WVIA News

It's October 27, 2025.

Purchase agreement signed for three NEPA hospitals

Tenor Health and Commonwealth Health System signed a purchase agreement for Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton.

U.N. founding celebrated in Scranton

The United Nations Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania celebrated the United Nations’ founding anniversary on Friday in Scranton.

Clock's ticking on ACA tax credit extension

Pennsylvania’s health insurance marketplace leader sounds the alarm on the potential expiration of health care subsidies.

Horror book recommendations just in time for Halloween

And, readers recommend horror books ahead of Halloween in this week's edition of Bookmarks.

Wilkes-BarreScrantonLuzerne CountyLackawanna CountyCommonwealth HealthTenor Health FoundationWilkes-Barre General HospitalMoses Taylor HospitalRegional Hospital of ScrantonUnited NationsHealth insuranceHealthcareBookmarks
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She stayed on the team as a multimedia healthcare reporter, exploring her interests in health policy and telling human-focused stories. Wilkes-Barre born and raised, Lydia's grateful for the opportunity to return home and learn more about her community as a reporter within it. She's honored to start her career in NEPA-- the place that taught her everything she knows.
