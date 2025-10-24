Bresnahan, officials confirm CHS, Tenor Health sign deal for sale of Scranton, Wilkes-Barre hospitals

Commonwealth Health System and Tenor Health Foundation on Friday signed a purchase agreement for the sale of Commonwealth's three Northeast Pennsylvania hospitals, U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan's office said.

The move comes over two months after Commonwealth Health and Tenor signed a letter of intent for CHS to sell Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton to Tenor.

Commonwealth and Tenor officials confirmed the deal in an email shortly afterward, noting that it includes the three hospitals as well as associated clinics and outpatient centers. The price was not disclosed.

"The transaction is subject to standard regulatory review and contingent on Tenor Health Foundation finalizing its funding. Once funding is secured, the transaction is expected to be completed soon thereafter in the fourth quarter this year," Commonwealth officials wrote in an email.

Tenor Health Foundation CEO Radha A. Savitala said her organization is "delighted to announce the execution of the definitive agreement to bring the three Commonwealth Health hospitals into the Tenor Health Foundation family."

"This acquisition exemplifies our organization's commitment to preserve valuable healthcare resources — specifically in the most vulnerable communities," Savitala said in an email.

"We are grateful to community leaders for engaging with us as well as the medical staff and hospital staff who continue to provide the much-needed services for these hospitals. We look forward to continuing to engage with all key stakeholders to ensure a seamless acquisition and transition," she added.

Who's who

Commonwealth Health is owned by for-profit Tennesee-based Community Health Systems Inc.

Tenor Health Foundation, a California-based nonprofit, “was formed to identify, own, manage, and turn around financially challenged hospitals,” according to its website .

The announcement comes after months of searching for a new buyer, after a previous deal with Woodbridge Healthcare, Inc. fell through last November. Since then, local foundations stepped in to financially support the struggling hospitals.

Bresnahan 'encouraged' by news

"I am encouraged by this positive step toward ensuring continuity of care for our community. These hospitals are essential to Scranton and the broader region, not only as providers of critical health services, but as major employers and anchors of our local economy," Bresnahan (R-Dallas Twp.) said.

"My team and I will continue to work closely with all local, state, and federal leaders involved to help bring this agreement across the finish line and ensure that quality, accessible care remains available to everyone in Northeast Pennsylvania," he added.

