UP TO DATE

Lackawanna County Commissioner candidates tussle over campaign contributions

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Lackawanna County commissioner candidates tussle over Flynn's $100K campaign contribution

The candidates in the special election for Lackawanna County Commissioner are fighting about money as election day inches closer.

They’re focused on one particularly large contribution from Friends of Marty Flynn, state Sen. Marty Flynn’s main campaign committee.

Pa. treasurer wants to loan the state money to cover Nov. SNAP payments

As the federal government shutdown continues, State Treasurer Stacy Garrity says she could loan the state money to cover food-stamp benefits for 2 million Pennsylvanians.

But Governor Josh Shapiro has doubts.

WHYY CEO gives an update on WPSU purchase. (And it will still be 'WPSU')

WHYY’s board approved the transfer of WPSU in State College to WHYY in Philadelphia last week. It follows a similar decision by Penn State’s board of trustees.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
