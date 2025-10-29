Lackawanna County commissioner candidates tussle over Flynn's $100K campaign contribution

With help from his ex-boss, former state Rep. Thom Welby raised more money for his Lackawanna County commissioner candidacy than his two opponents combined, campaign finance records show.

Welby, the Democratic nominee and a Scranton resident, raised $134,106 through Oct. 20 with $100,000 of that coming from Friends of Marty Flynn, state Sen. Marty Flynn’s main campaign committee, according to Welby’s campaign finance report.

Welby spent $113,412, leaving him with $21,194.

Welby’s two opponents, Michael Cappellini and Chet Merli, raised about $95,000 combined. The three are candidates in the special election for commissioner next Tuesday.

Cappellini rips contribution motive

Cappellini, one of Welby’s opponents in the special election for commissioner next Tuesday, questioned the motivation for Flynn’s donation.

“It's fairly interesting that a sitting state senator who ... only represents half of us (county residents) at this point is so vested in a county commissioner seat,” Cappellini said. “I would love to have $100,000 but at the same time, I wouldn't accept because you usually don't give money (because) you're just planning on giving it, turning around and walking away. So, it is a very concerning situation, in my opinion.”

Welby was Flynn’s chief of staff for almost a decade, mostly when Flynn was still a state representative. He succeeded Flynn as representative.

Flynn fights back

Flynn defended the contribution.

“If he needed a million dollars, I'd give him a million dollars if I had it,” Flynn said. “Thom Welby is the most honorable public servant, probably in the history of Lackawanna County. For 50 years, that guy has been volunteering and helping the community. He has a record that speaks for itself. Now, a cigar salesman wants to run his mouth.”

Cappellini, a former Democrat running as an independent and a Jessup resident, is a brand ambassador for a national cigar company.

“What can the commissioner do for me?” Flynn said. “I don't expect anything from the guy. He worked for me for 10 years, okay? ... All we're getting is a good public servant. That's it. Somebody that communicates with state officials.”

Flynn said Cappellini is upset Welby raised more money.

“That's all that is," Flynn said. "Ask him, ‘If Billy Gaughan was going to write you a check for $100,000, would you take it?'”

Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan, a Flynn rival, has endorsed Cappellini, who said he wouldn’t accept a contribution that large from Gaughan either.

Welby denies Flynn's control

Welby said Cappellini’s insinuation that Flynn will control him because of the contribution says more about Cappellini than him.

“Maybe that's what he would do. Obviously, that's what he's thinking,” Welby said. “I mean, I worked with Marty for 10 years. Marty saw exactly what I do on the job in those 10 years. He also saw what I did when I was a state rep ... You don't ask people where they're from or what party they are, even if they have a problem with state, county or federal. You just help them. He knows I do that, and he knows that I'll do that in the county.”

Welby said Flynn offered to contribute even more if necessary.

“And he told me that if this isn't enough ... I'll take care of you,” Welby said. “And he knows he wants to see somebody in that it's not going to be a rubber stamp to somebody that's already there ... I'm grateful that he would do that, that I have a friend that knows me, is willing to invest in me.”

He suggested Gaughan’s support with an endorsement and thousands of text messages to voters means Gaughan will control Cappellini.

Cappellini responds

Cappellini said he’s never worked for Gaughan or asked for his endorsement.

“I also did not receive a penny from him in this election,” Cappellini wrote in a text. “Follow the money.”

Merli notes the Democratic divide

Merli, of Blakely, the Republican nominee and a former utility operations manager, said Flynn’s contribution didn’t surprise him.

“This is what I've been saying it all along,” Merli said. “Unfortunately, Lackawanna County residents are in an epic power battle between the Democrats and it's one versus the other. Unfortunately, the taxpayers are the losers.”

Cappellini's money

Cappellini raised $77,140 and spent $66,608, leaving him with $10,532. He also received $1,500 in in-kind contributions, which represent the cost of services provided to his campaign.

Two of Cappellini’s larger campaign contributions were $1,000 from Friends of Kyle Donahue, the state representative who holds the seat Flynn and Welby once did; and $2,000 from Friends of Kyle Mullins, another local state representative.

Both have publicly endorsed Cappellini too.

Welby rips Cappellini

Campaign finance reports were due last Friday and Welby filed his Tuesday, two days late, which led to a $40 fine that he paid, county elections director Beth Hopkins said.

Before Welby filed, Cappellini issued a statement about the late filing.

“Either the Welby campaign isn’t organized enough to file timely, or they don’t want you to see from whom they have accepted campaign contributions,” he said.

Welby denied hiding anything. He said he and his sister, Maryclare, who handles his campaign finances, were busy last week dealing with the approaching death of their sister, Anne Marie Stulgis. She died Sunday.

“And, I mean, it was so crass, so rude. It boils my stomach, with disgust at his suggestion, at a time when we're just a little bit preoccupied with some important personal issues,” he said.

Cappellini sympathetic

Cappellini said he immediately texted Welby condolences when he heard about the death.

“My father is a stage four cancer survivor,” Cappellini said. “To suggest my questioning of his filing has anything to do with the immense loss of his sister is something that doesn’t sit well with him (Cappellini’s father) ... I would never leverage the loss of a loved one for political gain. Ever.”

Welby's other backers

Welby’s other contributors of at least $1,000 were United Association Local Union 524, $1,500; Greater Pa. Carpenters PAC, $1,000; Iron Workers Union Local 404, $1,000; attorney Todd O’Malley, $1,000; Al Patel, owner, Al’s Quick Stop, $1,000; Frances Sweeney, $5,000, president, Scranton Rent-All Corp.; Matthew Maloney, $5,000, employer undisclosed; attorney Jason Mattioli, $1,000; John Thomas, owner, Retail Store Painting, $1,000; George Dunbar Jr., owner of Dunbar’s Evergreen Landscaping, $1,000; and attorney Gregory Fellerman, $1,000.

Cappellini's other backers

Cappellini’s other contributions of $1,000 or more came from Catherine Gavin, $1,000, owner of La Buona Vita Restaurant, Dunmore; Henry Sallusti, $1,000, a retiree; Holly Cappellini, $2,000, a Valley View School District administrator; James Ghigiarelli, $1,000, a retiree; John Mackey, $1,600, a retiree; Margaret Sallusti, $1,000, a retiree; Marilee Petruno, $1,000, a retiree; Mario Costa, $1,000, owner, Traditional Home Health; Michael Racobaldo, $5,250, a retiree; Nadine Ferraro, $1,000, a retiree; attorney Nicholas Ciccone, $1,000; Philip Cappellini, $5,100, a retiree; attorney Richard Fanucci, $1,500; and William McGrath, $5,000, vice president, Universal Printing.

Merli's backers

Merli reported raising $17,825, spending $5,555, and having $12,270 left. He also received $14,404, in in-kind contributions, all from his wife Cathy.

Merli lent his campaign $5,000. His largest contributors were attorney Howard Rothenberg, $2,500; Don Sherwood, $2,000; Scott Linde, $1,000; Keith Eckel, $1,000; Joe Grabin, $1,000; Chuck Volpe, $2,500; Dan and Carol Swindovich, $1,000.