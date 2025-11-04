100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

SNAP benefits partially restored as Pa. pledges millions to food banks

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Latest developments in fight to restore SNAP benefits across U.S., Pa. include court ruling on use of emergency funds

Monday brought new developments in the battle to restore Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to recipients across the country and here in Pennsylvania amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Following a court ruling, SNAP benefits will be partially restored and payments will still be delayed.

Polls open until 8 p.m. for 2025 Pennsylvania municipal election

Voters will choose county and local government leaders, judges and school directors and decide the future of state appeals courts.

For key things to know about today’s elections and updates throughout the day, follow our election day live blog.

UP TO DATE Election 2025SNAP benefitsGov. Josh ShapiroDonald TrumpFood Stamps
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
