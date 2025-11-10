100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

NEPA boxing gyms help people with Parkinson's disease fight back

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Rock Steady Boxing slows Parkinson’s disease progression, creates community in Old Forge, Tunkhannock

People living with Parkinson’s disease fight back against the disease’s progression at Rock Steady Boxing Northeast Pennsylvania.

Two gyms in the region accommodate people at every level of Parkinson's.

SNAP benefits still in limbo nationwide, in PA

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro said on Friday that SNAP benefits were “flowing” in Pennsylvania.

But over the weekend, the Trump administration demanded states reverse full benefits paid under the program.

That followed a federal judge's order for full funding, which a Supreme Court justice temporarily paused. A federal appeals court in Boston left the full benefits order in place on Sunday. Meanwhile, Congress is considering funding SNAP as part of a proposal to end the shutdown.

Too cold to go out? Take a hike with outdoorsy reads

Real-life and fictional stories about the natural world help us to appreciate our environment and learn about the world around us.

Even if you have to stay in, get outside with a few reading recommendations.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
