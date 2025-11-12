100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Pa. lawmakers close to budget deal, could end months-long impasse

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Harrisburg leaders nearing $50.1B budget deal, more than four months late

Leaders in Harrisburg appear to have agreed on the basics of a state budget deal, as both the state House and Senate prepared to meet Wednesday morning.

But environmental advocates say they're on high alert that a cap-and-trade program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions has been axed during those negotiations.

SNAP delay impacts grocery stores and food retailers

Congress has taken steps this week to end the federal government shutdown, but legal battles over SNAP funding continue.

Food retailers in Pennsylvania are worried what will happen if SNAP payments are paused any longer.

Sarah Scinto
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
