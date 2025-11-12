Pa. lawmakers close to budget deal, could end months-long impasse

Harrisburg leaders nearing $50.1B budget deal, more than four months late

Leaders in Harrisburg appear to have agreed on the basics of a state budget deal, as both the state House and Senate prepared to meet Wednesday morning.

But environmental advocates say they're on high alert that a cap-and-trade program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions has been axed during those negotiations.

SNAP delay impacts grocery stores and food retailers

Congress has taken steps this week to end the federal government shutdown, but legal battles over SNAP funding continue.

Food retailers in Pennsylvania are worried what will happen if SNAP payments are paused any longer.