Welby sworn in as Lackawanna County Commissioner, Woodlands resort shut down

Welby takes oath as newest Lackawanna County commissioner

What started last winter with a resignation ended Tuesday with an inauguration as a new winter approaches.

Former state Rep. Thom Welby took the oath of office as Lackawanna County’s newest commissioner, quieting for good any lingering doubts about who will do the job for the next two-plus years.

Power back on at The Woodlands in Plains Twp. after shutoff, code enforcement closure

Electric service was back on at The Woodlands Inn and Resort Tuesday afternoon following Monday's power shutoff and subsequent closure by Plains Township code enforcement officials.

Plains Township Deputy Fire Chief Mike Sebia said an inspection will be required before the property can reopen.