Pa. State Rep. secures $5 million for neurodegenerative disease research after losing his father to ALS

Rep. Kyle Mullins secures $5 million for neurodegenerative disease research after losing his father to ALS

Michael Mullins died from ALS in 2022. His son is state Rep. Kyle Mullins. He was motivated by the loss of his father to fight for funding for neurodegenerative disease research in his role as an elected official.

Mullins helped secure $5 million in the state budget to study diseases like ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Lackawanna commissioners table final vote on no-tax-hike budget

The Lackawanna County commissioners tabled a vote on the 2026 county budget Wednesday amid concerns about an unresolved electricity cost.

The commissioners do not expect the snag to alter plans to keep the property tax rate equivalent to this year.