100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Pa. State Rep. secures $5 million for neurodegenerative disease research after losing his father to ALS

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Rep. Kyle Mullins secures $5 million for neurodegenerative disease research after losing his father to ALS

Michael Mullins died from ALS in 2022. His son is state Rep. Kyle Mullins. He was motivated by the loss of his father to fight for funding for neurodegenerative disease research in his role as an elected official.

Mullins helped secure $5 million in the state budget to study diseases like ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Lackawanna commissioners table final vote on no-tax-hike budget

The Lackawanna County commissioners tabled a vote on the 2026 county budget Wednesday amid concerns about an unresolved electricity cost.

The commissioners do not expect the snag to alter plans to keep the property tax rate equivalent to this year.

Tags
UP TO DATE Kyle MullinsNeurodegenerative disease ALSAlzheimer's Disease Parkinson's DiseasePennsylvania budgetLackawanna County Commissioners
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News