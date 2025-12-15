UPMC rural residency trains doctors to serve rural areas
UPMC rural residency program trains doctors in Wellsboro to bolster rural doctor workforce
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, or UPMC, started a rural residency program two years ago to bolster the rural doctor workforce.
Residents start at UPMC Williamsport before transferring to either UPMC Wellsboro in Tioga county or its Cole location in western Pennsylvania.
