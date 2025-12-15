100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

UPMC rural residency trains doctors to serve rural areas

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, or UPMC, started a rural residency program two years ago to bolster the rural doctor workforce.

Residents start at UPMC Williamsport before transferring to either UPMC Wellsboro in Tioga county or its Cole location in western Pennsylvania.

Health leaders visit Dunmore, urge public to receive flu vaccine ahead of holiday season

Holidays should be about spreading joy, not germs.

That was the message state health leaders brought to Dunmore on Friday, as they emphasized the importance of receiving the flu vaccine — especially before holiday gatherings.

