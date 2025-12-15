UPMC rural residency trains doctors to serve rural areas

UPMC rural residency program trains doctors in Wellsboro to bolster rural doctor workforce

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, or UPMC, started a rural residency program two years ago to bolster the rural doctor workforce.

Residents start at UPMC Williamsport before transferring to either UPMC Wellsboro in Tioga county or its Cole location in western Pennsylvania.

Health leaders visit Dunmore, urge public to receive flu vaccine ahead of holiday season

Holidays should be about spreading joy, not germs.

That was the message state health leaders brought to Dunmore on Friday, as they emphasized the importance of receiving the flu vaccine — especially before holiday gatherings.