Health leaders visit Dunmore, urge public to receive flu vaccine ahead of holiday season

Holidays should be about spreading joy, not germs.

That was the message state health leaders brought to Dunmore on Friday, as they emphasized the importance of receiving the flu vaccine — especially before holiday gatherings.

“To protect yourselves, your friends, your family, your neighbors, we strongly encourage people to get their flu vaccine,” Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said. “The flu vaccine reduces your risk of severe infection, hospitalization and death.”

The leaders gathered at Bucktown Center, a senior housing community in Dunmore. Many of the residents received the flu vaccine at a clinic at the center earlier this fall.

“I know that many of you here are grandparents, aunts, uncles, and you play an important role in protecting your loved ones from severe cases of flu,” Bogen said. “Encourage your children, your grandchildren, friends and neighbors, to get their annual flu vaccine.”

Increased hesitancy nationwide

The urging comes at a time of increased vaccine hesitancy across the country.

A KFF-Washington Post Survey of Parents , released in September, found that while a large majority of parents report following current vaccine guidance and have confidence in the safety of MMR and polio vaccines, some, including larger shares of Republican parents and younger parents, express doubts about the current childhood vaccine schedule.

The survey also found that large shares of parents express uncertainty about false or misleading claims about vaccines and measles, many of which have been amplified by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich, at podium, speaks about the importance of vaccines during a visit to Dunmore. At left is Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen.



“This year, for the first time, many of the … older adults we are seeing are showing vaccine hesitancy,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “It is your choice, but please do so based on reliable information from experts, like the experts we have at the Department of Health and guidance from trusted community local partners.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order protecting access to vaccines and ensuring that residents have clear information about them. That information is available at pa.gov/vaccines .

“The vaccines we have save lives and reduce suffering, and Pennsylvanians will continue to have access to them, and that is something that we are really committed to as an administration,” Bogen said.