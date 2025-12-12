100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Health leaders visit Dunmore, urge public to receive flu vaccine ahead of holiday season

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published December 12, 2025 at 2:21 PM EST
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen, left, emphasizes the importance of receiving the annual flu vaccine during a visit in Dunmore.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen, left, emphasizes the importance of receiving the annual flu vaccine during a visit to Dunmore.

Holidays should be about spreading joy, not germs.

That was the message state health leaders brought to Dunmore on Friday, as they emphasized the importance of receiving the flu vaccine — especially before holiday gatherings.

“To protect yourselves, your friends, your family, your neighbors, we strongly encourage people to get their flu vaccine,” Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said. “The flu vaccine reduces your risk of severe infection, hospitalization and death.”

The leaders gathered at Bucktown Center, a senior housing community in Dunmore. Many of the residents received the flu vaccine at a clinic at the center earlier this fall.

“I know that many of you here are grandparents, aunts, uncles, and you play an important role in protecting your loved ones from severe cases of flu,” Bogen said. “Encourage your children, your grandchildren, friends and neighbors, to get their annual flu vaccine.”

Increased hesitancy nationwide

The urging comes at a time of increased vaccine hesitancy across the country.

A KFF-Washington Post Survey of Parents, released in September, found that while a large majority of parents report following current vaccine guidance and have confidence in the safety of MMR and polio vaccines, some, including larger shares of Republican parents and younger parents, express doubts about the current childhood vaccine schedule.

The survey also found that large shares of parents express uncertainty about false or misleading claims about vaccines and measles, many of which have been amplified by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich, at podium, speaks about the importance of vaccines during a visit in Dunmore. At left is Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich, at podium, speaks about the importance of vaccines during a visit to Dunmore. At left is Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen.

“This year, for the first time, many of the … older adults we are seeing are showing vaccine hesitancy,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “It is your choice, but please do so based on reliable information from experts, like the experts we have at the Department of Health and guidance from trusted community local partners.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order protecting access to vaccines and ensuring that residents have clear information about them. That information is available at pa.gov/vaccines.

“The vaccines we have save lives and reduce suffering, and Pennsylvanians will continue to have access to them, and that is something that we are really committed to as an administration,” Bogen said.
Tags
Local Vaccines Flu seasonPennsylvania Department of HealthDr. Debra BogenJason Kavulich
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News