Pike County gets first primary, immediate care center

Northwell Health unveils first Pike County primary and immediate care center

Pike has been Pennsylvania’s only county without a hospital or a primary care center. That changed on Monday.

Northwell Health hosted a ribbon-cutting for its new primary and immediate care center in Dingmans Ferry, which will be open to residents and visitors in January.

Pa. Attorney General Dave Sunday says he’ll defend state AI laws from Trump administration

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday says he’ll defend the state’s artificial intelligence laws in court — even if that means challenging President Donald Trump’s administration.

Sunday’s threat is a rare push back against Trump from the first-term Republican.