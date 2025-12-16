100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Pike County gets first primary, immediate care center

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Northwell Health unveils first Pike County primary and immediate care center

Pike has been Pennsylvania’s only county without a hospital or a primary care center. That changed on Monday.

Northwell Health hosted a ribbon-cutting for its new primary and immediate care center in Dingmans Ferry, which will be open to residents and visitors in January.

Pa. Attorney General Dave Sunday says he’ll defend state AI laws from Trump administration

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday says he’ll defend the state’s artificial intelligence laws in court — even if that means challenging President Donald Trump’s administration.

Sunday’s threat is a rare push back against Trump from the first-term Republican.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
