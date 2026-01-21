100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Wayne County Commissioners halt plans on agricultural innovation center

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Wayne County Commissioners halt plans on Cherry Ridge Twp. Agricultural Innovation Center

The Wayne County Commissioners say plans to build a $6 million agricultural center next to a proposed YMCA in Cherry Ridge Twp. have been shelved.

Commissioners Brian Smith and Jocelyn Cramer said Friday they do not have sufficient support from dairy farmers, the proposed project was too costly and they would have to build on leased property.

New state funding for developers and others to renovate and build affordable housing for vulnerable populations

A new statewide program seeks to preserve and expand Pennsylvania's supply of affordable rental housing for residents at risk of housing instability.

