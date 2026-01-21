Wayne County Commissioners halt plans on agricultural innovation center

Wayne County Commissioners halt plans on Cherry Ridge Twp. Agricultural Innovation Center

The Wayne County Commissioners say plans to build a $6 million agricultural center next to a proposed YMCA in Cherry Ridge Twp. have been shelved.

Commissioners Brian Smith and Jocelyn Cramer said Friday they do not have sufficient support from dairy farmers, the proposed project was too costly and they would have to build on leased property.

