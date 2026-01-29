Pa. Health Department OKs sale of three NEPA hospitals to Tenor Health

Pa. Health Department OKs Tenor Health acquisition application for 3 NEPA hospitals

Pennsylvania Health Department officials have given their blessing to nonprofit Tenor Health Foundation's application to acquire three Northeast Pennsylvania hospitals, multiple sources said Wednesday.

The deal is expected to see Tenor take over Wilkes-Barre General, Moses Taylor and Scranton Regional hospitals, which are owned by Commonwealth Health System. A potential sale price has not been disclosed.

Thousands dropping coverage as Pennie enrollment deadline approaches

Nearly 500,000 Pennsylvanians got health insurance last year through Pennie, the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace – marking a record enrollment.

But thousands of people have dropped coverage for 2026 after the loss of federal premium subsidies.