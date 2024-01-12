In Season Produce (Broccoli)
Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.
With winter, comes a variety of seasonal produce. Broccoli is a hardy winter veggie that is a nutrient-rich powerhouse. Crunchy, vibrant, and delicious, broccoli brings a wealth of healthbenefits to the table.
- Broccoli is packed with vitamin C to support your immune system as well as Vitamin K and B vitamins that help keep your energy up, brain sharp, and nervous system in check.
- Broccoli is a versatile veggie that provides many essential minerals including calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, and iron.
- Toss broccoli with olive oil and some of your favorite spices then roast it in the oven for a delectable side dish or sautee broccoli with other veggies in a homemade stir fry for a quick weeknight dinner.
