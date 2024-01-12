100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

In Season Produce (Broccoli)

Published January 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM EST

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

With winter, comes a variety of seasonal produce. Broccoli is a hardy winter veggie that is a nutrient-rich powerhouse. Crunchy, vibrant, and delicious, broccoli brings a wealth of healthbenefits to the table.

  • Broccoli is packed with vitamin C to support your immune system as well as Vitamin K and B vitamins that help keep your energy up, brain sharp, and nervous system in check.
  • Broccoli is a versatile veggie that provides many essential minerals including calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, and iron.
  • Toss broccoli with olive oil and some of your favorite spices then roast it in the oven for a delectable side dish or sautee broccoli with other veggies in a homemade stir fry for a quick weeknight dinner.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week