In Season Produce (Broccoli)

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

With winter, comes a variety of seasonal produce. Broccoli is a hardy winter veggie that is a nutrient-rich powerhouse. Crunchy, vibrant, and delicious, broccoli brings a wealth of healthbenefits to the table.



Broccoli is packed with vitamin C to support your immune system as well as Vitamin K and B vitamins that help keep your energy up, brain sharp, and nervous system in check.

Broccoli is a versatile veggie that provides many essential minerals including calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, and iron.

Toss broccoli with olive oil and some of your favorite spices then roast it in the oven for a delectable side dish or sautee broccoli with other veggies in a homemade stir fry for a quick weeknight dinner.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.