Make Your Own Ice Pops

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

With the summer heat, who doesn’t love a refreshing ice pop? Have fun making your own ice pops with our simple recipe in the current edition of HealthyBites magazine.



You’ll only need a few items and ingredients.

Grab a popsicle mold, available at your local Weis Markets, vanilla Greek yogurt, milk,

berries and water.

Mash berries with water and swirl with yogurt in popsicle mold. Add popsicle sticks and freeze for a few hours. Then enjoy!

