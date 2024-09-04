Make Your Own Ice Pops
Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.
With the summer heat, who doesn’t love a refreshing ice pop? Have fun making your own ice pops with our simple recipe in the current edition of HealthyBites magazine.
- You’ll only need a few items and ingredients.
- Grab a popsicle mold, available at your local Weis Markets, vanilla Greek yogurt, milk,
berries and water.
- Mash berries with water and swirl with yogurt in popsicle mold. Add popsicle sticks and freeze for a few hours. Then enjoy!
