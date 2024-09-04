100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Make Your Own Ice Pops

Published September 4, 2024 at 3:16 PM EDT

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

With the summer heat, who doesn’t love a refreshing ice pop? Have fun making your own ice pops with our simple recipe in the current edition of HealthyBites magazine.

  • You’ll only need a few items and ingredients.
  • Grab a popsicle mold, available at your local Weis Markets, vanilla Greek yogurt, milk,
    berries and water.
  • Mash berries with water and swirl with yogurt in popsicle mold. Add popsicle sticks and freeze for a few hours. Then enjoy!

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites™.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week