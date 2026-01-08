January 30, 2026 – Breakfast

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Breakfast does just that – breaks the fast. It gives you energy to fuel the day. Like driving a car, starting the day with an empty fuel tank won’t get you very far.

· Breakfast can help keep your appetite in check and prevent low blood sugar.

· When breakfast is skipped or eating is held off for most of the day, hunger may become too intense, making it less likely that better-for-you foods will be chosen for meals and snacks.

· Set yourself and your day up for success by eating breakfast 1-2 hours after waking up.

Aim to incorporate a component from each – protein, carbohydrate, and healthy fats. This could be traditional breakfast foods or more nontraditional such as dinner leftovers from the night before.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.



