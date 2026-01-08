100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

January 30, 2026 – Breakfast

Published January 8, 2026 at 10:18 AM EST

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Breakfast does just that – breaks the fast. It gives you energy to fuel the day. Like driving a car, starting the day with an empty fuel tank won’t get you very far.

· Breakfast can help keep your appetite in check and prevent low blood sugar.

· When breakfast is skipped or eating is held off for most of the day, hunger may become too intense, making it less likely that better-for-you foods will be chosen for meals and snacks.

· Set yourself and your day up for success by eating breakfast 1-2 hours after waking up.

Aim to incorporate a component from each – protein, carbohydrate, and healthy fats. This could be traditional breakfast foods or more nontraditional such as dinner leftovers from the night before.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

 

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week