February 6, 2026 – Game Day Balance

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. The big game is this weekend, and enjoying your favorite foods can absolutely fit into a healthy lifestyle. The key is balance and variety. Try building your game-day spread with options that satisfy your taste buds and leave you feeling great:



Choose lean proteins like grilled chicken wings, turkey sliders, or shrimp cocktail

Add fiber with veggie trays, bean dips, or whole-grain crackers

Include lower fat swaps like baked chips, air-fried potatoes, or popcorn

Try our Sheet Pan Tacos and pair with guacamole and a Greek Yogurt dip

Remember, one meal doesn’t define your health. Enjoy the game and your time with friends!

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.