March 13, 2026 – Frozen Food Month

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. March is Frozen Food Month. Did you know many frozen foods, especially produce, as just as nutritious as their fresh counterparts? Check out some of these

Look for plain fruit, perfect for a smoothie or defrosted on top of a yogurt parfait

Steamable bags of veggies are the perfect dinner side dish, look for plain varieties and season them yourself

Frozen pasta like ravioli can make a quick dinner. Pair with a jar of sauce and bagged salad.

Various seafood like salmon filets or shrimp defrost quickly, cook quickly and make an easy meal.

Keep these items on hand in the freezer for when you need a quick meal, side or snack!

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.



