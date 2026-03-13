March 6, 2026 – National Nutrition Month

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. Did you know March is National Nutrition Month?

This year’s theme is “Discover the Power of Nutrition”. Nutrition has the power to help us all thrive and live our best lives. Remember these key tips this month and all year long:

Power your day with nutrition: choose foods from all food groups

Find advice back by science: meet with a dietitian for one-on-one advice

Stay nourished on any budget: learn cooking and meal prep skills that will make the most of your groceries

Feel good with healthy habits: combine nutrition and physical activity to be your best self

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.



