April 10, 2026 – Gut Health

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. The topic of gut health is very important. Many foods can have a positive influence on our gut health. Prebiotics, probiotics, and fiber are three parts to focus on.

- High fiber foods can help with fullness and GI regularity, think beans, produce, nuts & seeds

- Prebiotics feed our gut bacteria and can be found in oats, onions, beans and more

- Probiotics are good bacteria in our gut and come from a variety of fermented foods including yogurt, sauerkraut and sourdough bread.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.



