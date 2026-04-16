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Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

April 10, 2026 – Gut Health

Published April 16, 2026 at 3:23 PM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. The topic of gut health is very important. Many foods can have a positive influence on our gut health. Prebiotics, probiotics, and fiber are three parts to focus on.

- High fiber foods can help with fullness and GI regularity, think beans, produce, nuts & seeds

- Prebiotics feed our gut bacteria and can be found in oats, onions, beans and more

- Probiotics are good bacteria in our gut and come from a variety of fermented foods including yogurt, sauerkraut and sourdough bread.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

 

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week