April 17, 2026 – Earth Day

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. Earth day is next week on April 22nd and there are some ways we can help ourselves as well as the earth. Here are some tips:

1. When putting away leftovers or extra ingredients use reusable containers or reusable bags.

2. Use as much of each food as possible to create multiple meals and less waste.

3. Composting food scraps can help soil and reduce food waste.

4. When shopping remember your reuseable bags.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.



