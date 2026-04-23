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Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

May 8, 2026: Brunch Ideas/Mother’s Day

Published April 23, 2026 at 1:16 PM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

What better way to celebrate mom this Mother’s Day than gathering the whole family to prepare her favorite brunch foods.

  • Assemble yogurt parfaits with Greek yogurt, fruit, granola, and chopped nuts.
  • Make fluffy whole wheat pancakes with nutritious, fiber-filled mix ins such as berries and walnuts.
  • Scramble up some eggs for a protein-packed omelet with diced veggies for added fiber.

Don’t forget mom’s favorite flowers as a finishing touch to her special day

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week