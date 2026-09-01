July 3, 2026 – 4th of July Food Safety

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Fourth of July is a time of family, food and fireworks! Make food safety a priority!

• Avoid the temperature danger zone-- between 41 to 140 degrees F and make sure to keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot.

• Don’t let food sit out for more than two hours—or just one hour when it’s hotter than 90 degrees.

• Pack a food thermometer and make sure meats are cooked to at least 165 degrees.

• Avoid opening and closing coolers excessively and pack beverages in a separate cooler.

• Prevent cross-contamination between raw foods and ready-to-eat foods.

• And wash hands and surfaces thoroughly and bring hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes if there’s no access to running water.

For more healthy summer tips, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites