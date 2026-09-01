June 12, 2026: Better-for-You BBQ Ideas

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Summer cookouts are a great opportunity to enjoy delicious foods while still keeping balance in mind. Try these better-for-you BBQ ideas at your next gathering:

• Build your plate with a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables alongside your favorite grilled foods

• Choose lean proteins such as chicken breast, turkey burgers, shrimp, or fish

• Try whole grain buns and crackers for some extra fiber

• Make simple side dishes such as corn salad, fruit skewers, or baked beans with less added sugar

Small swaps can help make your summer cookouts both nutritious and satisfying.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.