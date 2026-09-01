June 19, 2026: Summer Produce

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

June brings plenty of fresh summer produce that can add flavor, color, and nutrition to your meals and snacks. Eating in-season fruits and vegetables is a great way to enjoy peak freshness while often saving money.

• Tomatoes are delicious sliced onto sandwiches, tossed into salads, or grilled

• Zucchini can be roasted, spiralized into noodles, or added to kabobs

• Cherries make for a naturally sweet snack and provide antioxidants

• Strawberries pair perfectly with yogurt, oatmeal, or summer desserts

Challenge yourself to try a new fruit or vegetable this season.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

