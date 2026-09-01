100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

June 26, 2026: Healthy Summer Snacking

Published September 1, 2026 at 3:53 PM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.
 
Busy summer schedules often mean more time on the go, making healthy snacks important for staying energized throughout the day. Keep a few simple options on hand for quick and balanced snacking:

• Pair fresh fruit with nuts or string cheese for a combination of fiber and protein
• Prepare cut vegetables with hummus or guacamole for an easy grab-and-go snack
• Freeze yogurt tubes or grapes for a refreshing treat on hot days
• Make homemade trail mix using whole grain cereal, nuts, seeds, and dried fruit

Planning ahead can help make healthy snacking simple all summer long.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

 

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week