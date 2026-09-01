June 26, 2026: Healthy Summer Snacking

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.



Busy summer schedules often mean more time on the go, making healthy snacks important for staying energized throughout the day. Keep a few simple options on hand for quick and balanced snacking:

• Pair fresh fruit with nuts or string cheese for a combination of fiber and protein

• Prepare cut vegetables with hummus or guacamole for an easy grab-and-go snack

• Freeze yogurt tubes or grapes for a refreshing treat on hot days

• Make homemade trail mix using whole grain cereal, nuts, seeds, and dried fruit

Planning ahead can help make healthy snacking simple all summer long.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.



