June 5, 2026: Hydration Tips

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

As temperatures rise, staying hydrated becomes even more important. Proper hydration supports energy levels, digestion, and helps regulate body temperature during the summer months. Try these simple hydration tips:

• Carry a reusable water bottle with you throughout the day as a reminder to sip regularly

• Add flavor to your water with slices of lemon, cucumber, berries, or fresh mint

• Choose hydrating foods such as watermelon, cucumbers, strawberries, and lettuce

• If you’re spending time outdoors, remember that you may need more fluids than usual

Make hydration part of your daily routine this summer!

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