  September 11, 2026: Back-to-School Lunches

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

With the new school year underway, here are a few quick and easy tips for packing a balanced lunch that kids will actually eat.·

Create a formula using the food groups for a nutritious meal: fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein, and dairy. This will allow for a variety of foods and nutrients.

Make a list of your family’s go-to options for easy shopping, prepping, packing.

Enjoy fruits & vegetables in any form – fresh, canned, dried, 100% juice·

Get the kids involved in the food preparation process. They will be more likely to eat something that they choose and assemble themselves.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.