September 18, 2026: Apples

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Apple season is here! With hundreds of varieties to choose from, there is something for everyone.



Honeycrisp and Fuji apples are great for any preparation method – fresh, tossed in a salad, baked, or made into a sauce.

McIntosh apples are softer and best either baked or cooked.

Red Delicious apples are best eaten fresh.

Store apples in the refrigerator to extend their shelf life

With just over 4 grams of fiber in one medium apple, they are considered a good source of fiber.

Enjoy apples sliced with peanut butter, baked with cinnamon, or simply as an on-the-go snack. For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

