September 18, 2026: Apples
Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.
Apple season is here! With hundreds of varieties to choose from, there is something for everyone.
- Honeycrisp and Fuji apples are great for any preparation method – fresh, tossed in a salad, baked, or made into a sauce.
- McIntosh apples are softer and best either baked or cooked.
- Red Delicious apples are best eaten fresh.
- Store apples in the refrigerator to extend their shelf life
- With just over 4 grams of fiber in one medium apple, they are considered a good source of fiber.
Enjoy apples sliced with peanut butter, baked with cinnamon, or simply as an on-the-go snack. For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.