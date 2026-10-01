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Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

September 18, 2026: Apples

Published October 1, 2026 at 3:30 PM EDT

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Apple season is here! With hundreds of varieties to choose from, there is something for everyone.

  • Honeycrisp and Fuji apples are great for any preparation method – fresh, tossed in a salad, baked, or made into a sauce.
  • McIntosh apples are softer and best either baked or cooked.
  • Red Delicious apples are best eaten fresh.
  • Store apples in the refrigerator to extend their shelf life
  • With just over 4 grams of fiber in one medium apple, they are considered a good source of fiber.

Enjoy apples sliced with peanut butter, baked with cinnamon, or simply as an on-the-go snack. For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week