September 25, 2026: Butternut Squash
Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.
Butternut squash is a fall favorite that's now in season and ready to warm up your table.
- Look for squash that feels heavy for its size and has no soft spots.
- Store whole squash in a cool, dry place for up to a month; once cut, refrigerate it and use within a few days.
- Butternut squash is rich in vitamin A to support eye health and fiber to support digestion
- Enjoy butternut squash roasted with olive oil and herbs, blended into a soup, mashed as a side, or added to a fall salad.
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