September 25, 2026: Butternut Squash

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Butternut squash is a fall favorite that's now in season and ready to warm up your table.



Look for squash that feels heavy for its size and has no soft spots.

Store whole squash in a cool, dry place for up to a month; once cut, refrigerate it and use within a few days.

Butternut squash is rich in vitamin A to support eye health and fiber to support digestion

Enjoy butternut squash roasted with olive oil and herbs, blended into a soup, mashed as a side, or added to a fall salad.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.



