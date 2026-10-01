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Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

September 25, 2026: Butternut Squash

Published October 1, 2026 at 3:37 PM EDT

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Butternut squash is a fall favorite that's now in season and ready to warm up your table.

  • Look for squash that feels heavy for its size and has no soft spots.
  • Store whole squash in a cool, dry place for up to a month; once cut, refrigerate it and use within a few days.
  • Butternut squash is rich in vitamin A to support eye health and fiber to support digestion
  • Enjoy butternut squash roasted with olive oil and herbs, blended into a soup, mashed as a side, or added to a fall salad.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

 

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week